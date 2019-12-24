Matchpool (GUP) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin and Bittrex. Matchpool has a total market cap of $137,272.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

