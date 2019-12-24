McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.13. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 91,479 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.
The firm has a market cap of $413.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
