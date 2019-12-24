Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

MPW stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,948,000 after purchasing an additional 676,813 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

