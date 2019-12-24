Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Trading Down 0.5%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.70 and last traded at $116.25, 352 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

