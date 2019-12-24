Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Trading Down 0.5%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.70 and last traded at $116.25, 352 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.