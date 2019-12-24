MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Up 4.3%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), 9,224,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

