Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $736.21

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $736.21 and traded as high as $793.83. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $790.95, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $716.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $738.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $224,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $294,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

