MIB Coin Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $219,755.00 and $6,198.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 347,509,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,207,188 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.