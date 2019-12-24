MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,094.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $5,094.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004788 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

