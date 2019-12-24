Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Millicom International Cellular earned a daily sentiment score of 2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions.

