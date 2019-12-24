Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NERV. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NERV opened at $6.58 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 599,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.