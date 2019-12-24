MinexCoin (MNX) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $269,653.00 and $41,882.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,508,640 coins and its circulating supply is 6,095,143 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

