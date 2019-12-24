Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Trading Down 3.6%

Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 840 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

About Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

