Moin (MOIN) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $29,130.00 and $181.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,845,419 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

