Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $297,010.00 and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,598,436 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

