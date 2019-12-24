Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.71. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 6,134 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

