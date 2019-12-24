Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.06, approximately 420,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 393,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MR. TheStreet upgraded Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

