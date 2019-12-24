More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $70,389.00 and $10.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01172775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00116840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

