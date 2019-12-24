Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 9.5%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.81, 2,466,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,105,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

