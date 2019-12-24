Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 9.5%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.81, 2,466,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,105,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.
About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
