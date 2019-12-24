Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 558 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,519 shares in the company, valued at $573,116.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $34.18. 818,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

