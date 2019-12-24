National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NHI. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

NHI stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 549,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

