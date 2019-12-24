Neutral Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $81,352.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,352.00 and $34,655.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.58 or 0.06144374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

