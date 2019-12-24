New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

