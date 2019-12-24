Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 84.9% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,471 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Nike by 3.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

