Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.85

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 154243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.