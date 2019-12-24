Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.60). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 1,069,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,007. The company has a market cap of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

