Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.72, approximately 1,724 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.