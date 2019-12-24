NuBits Market Cap Reaches $495,305.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $495,305.00 and $6,593.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

