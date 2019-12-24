NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.74. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

