Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Trading Down 5.1%

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.25 ($0.92), 2,517 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98.

Octopus Aim VCT 2 Company Profile (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

