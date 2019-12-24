OLXA (OLXA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, OLXA has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. One OLXA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. OLXA has a total market cap of $127,730.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OLXA Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

