OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1.55 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.06194559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022827 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.