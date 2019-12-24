OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading 0.8% Higher

OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), 119,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 197,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 million and a P/E ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

