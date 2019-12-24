Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 95.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 110,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,897,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

