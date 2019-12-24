Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,305,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 753% from the previous session’s volume of 504,711 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVID. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

