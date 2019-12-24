Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 65,956 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 760,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

