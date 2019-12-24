Own Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Own has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Own has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $502,046.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00182196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.01170848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00116412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.