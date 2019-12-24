Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

BATS:ICOW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.