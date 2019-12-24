Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 2,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

