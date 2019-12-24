Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,698,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after acquiring an additional 559,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,666,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

