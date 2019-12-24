Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFHO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

