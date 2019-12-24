Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,179. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 408.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 100,813.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 246,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

