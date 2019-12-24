Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0057

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $396,508.00 and $154.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.