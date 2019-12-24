Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 5.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.66, 3,990,899 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,023,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 309,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

