Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $233.60 million and approximately $396.76 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013768 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinBene, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 231,870,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,869,488 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, DigiFinex, BCEX, CoinExchange, Iquant, Crex24, Coinbit, C2CX, CoinPlace, OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance, BW.com, Kyber Network, BitMart, Bitrue, OKCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, WazirX, KuCoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX, Coinall, ABCC, Hotbit, P2PB2B, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, FCoin, CoinEx, BigONE, Gate.io, Bitfinex, BitMax and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.