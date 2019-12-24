Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $57,437.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01201537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.