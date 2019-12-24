Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 5.5%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18, 1,694,630 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,557,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $416.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $48,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at about $17,532,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.