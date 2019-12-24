Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,692.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Peony has a total market cap of $22,692.00 and $313.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

