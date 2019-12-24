Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $719.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.