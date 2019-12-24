Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.56

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 9626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHMMF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

