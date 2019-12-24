PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Down 4.9%

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47, approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $40.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,911.69% and a positive return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

